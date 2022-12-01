Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.48. 6,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,614. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.81. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

