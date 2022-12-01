Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.86-9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.86-$9.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $155.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average of $149.81. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,580 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,171,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,870,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 739,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,592,000 after acquiring an additional 93,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.