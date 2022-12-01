All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 111,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,307. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

