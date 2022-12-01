All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,878 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,073,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 266.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 189,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,707. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

