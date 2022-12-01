Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 393.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,565. The company has a market capitalization of $927.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.82. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

