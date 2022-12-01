Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5,391.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $109.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,183. The firm has a market cap of $276.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

