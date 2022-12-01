Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 855 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.28. 21,515,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,039,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

