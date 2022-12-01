Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

