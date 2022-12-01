Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.98

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $16.20. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 63,485 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $232.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,778,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Stories

