Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.98

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $16.20. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 63,485 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $232.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.08.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
