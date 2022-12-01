Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.13

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $15.74. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 7,760 shares.

ATUSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

