Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

