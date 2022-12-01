American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 3.1 %

American Realty Investors stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $341.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $245,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

