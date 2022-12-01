AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $1,420,500.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.5 %

AME opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

