Analysts Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) PT at $24.25

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,332 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $32,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

