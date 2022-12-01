Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT at $186.25

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $175.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $165.23.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,977,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

