Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) PT at $52.50

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,566,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,131,954.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,857 shares of company stock worth $9,552,421 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,115.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 80,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

