Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) PT at $52.50

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,566,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,131,954.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,857 shares of company stock worth $9,552,421 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 3.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,115.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 80,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

