Analyzing Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Asana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asana and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $378.44 million 9.16 -$288.34 million ($1.96) -9.22 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.22 -$1.57 million ($8.43) -0.42

Analyst Ratings

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinite Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Asana and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 7 5 0 2.21 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asana currently has a consensus price target of $30.98, suggesting a potential upside of 71.36%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -79.34% -212.28% -53.84% Infinite Group -51.42% N/A -202.94%

Risk & Volatility

Asana has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asana beats Infinite Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

