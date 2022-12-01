Analyzing Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $328.30 million 12.57 $18.33 million ($0.23) -166.86 Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 7.75 $119.41 million $0.61 51.05

Volatility & Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rambus has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -5.69% 20.24% 15.01% Allegro MicroSystems 14.87% 16.87% 13.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rambus and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Rambus currently has a consensus price target of $35.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.09%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Rambus.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Rambus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

