Andrew J. Stiffelman Sells 3,780 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) CMO Andrew J. Stiffelman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $27,140.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,322.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of RGF stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 51.1% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 188.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 102,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.