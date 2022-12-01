Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 2.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,829 shares of company stock worth $56,503,554. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,951. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

