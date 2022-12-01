Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $10.86. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 7,694 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.82.
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
