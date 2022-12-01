Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $10.86. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 7,694 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Arco Platform Trading Up 21.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 750.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

