Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 101,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,543. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.