Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in November

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of ARYMF stock opened at 0.43 on Thursday. Argosy Minerals has a 12 month low of 0.16 and a 12 month high of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Argosy Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.85 target price on the stock.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

