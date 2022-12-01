Ark Market Cap Reaches $39.68 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, Ark has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $39.68 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,860,652 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

