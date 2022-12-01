Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 45006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 26.58 and a current ratio of 26.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.00.

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

