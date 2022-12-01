Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.15–$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$543.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.89 million. Asana also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.28)-$(0.27) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 7,516,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $95.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.98.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Asana by 29,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

