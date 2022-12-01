Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.28–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$146.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.06 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Asana has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $95.25.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth $223,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Asana by 29,355.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Read More
