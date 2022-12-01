Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.28–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$146.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.06 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Asana has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $95.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.98.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth $223,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Asana by 29,355.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

