Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ASGOF opened at 0.87 on Thursday. Asante Gold has a one year low of 0.72 and a one year high of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.04.
About Asante Gold
