Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Trading Down 1.6%

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.69. 31,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 32,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

