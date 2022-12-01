ASD (ASD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. ASD has a market cap of $55.08 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,972.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010652 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040707 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00244384 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.08387906 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,829,436.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

