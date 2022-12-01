Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

