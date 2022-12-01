Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 5th

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 5th.

Astrotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.64. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Astrotech

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,581,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 523,434 shares of company stock valued at $205,055. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Astrotech by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.