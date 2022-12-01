Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.32

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.32 and traded as low as $22.89. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 903 shares traded.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.
Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
