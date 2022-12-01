Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.32

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.32 and traded as low as $22.89. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 903 shares traded.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

