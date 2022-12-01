Audius (AUDIO) One Day Volume Tops $7.10 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $147.62 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

