Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.44) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.44). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.44), with a volume of 20,871 shares traded.
Augean Stock Up 9,900.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 371 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 371. The company has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.50.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
