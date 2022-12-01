Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.82. Aware shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 31,841 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Aware Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Aware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.