Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.81 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $680.15 million and approximately $41.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.81 or 0.00040228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,932.25 or 1.00000680 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00243764 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,170,276.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.88259083 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $52,866,627.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

