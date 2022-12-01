Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
