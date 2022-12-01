Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 48.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 108,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 230,882 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,961,000 after buying an additional 4,426,469 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

