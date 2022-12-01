Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.62 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00015738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $33.42 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

