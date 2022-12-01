Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 6.5% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned 1.18% of Crown worth $131,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Crown by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,404,000 after acquiring an additional 616,568 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crown by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. 16,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

