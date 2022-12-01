Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 215,288 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 2.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $47,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,017,000 after buying an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,725,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SPLK traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.71. 162,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,169. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.43.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
