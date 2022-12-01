Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 215,288 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up approximately 2.4% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $47,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,017,000 after buying an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,725,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.71. 162,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,169. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.