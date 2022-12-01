Balancer Hits Market Capitalization of $283.44 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Balancer has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $6.20 or 0.00036622 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $283.44 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00506698 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.65 or 0.30821707 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,836,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,698,654 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.