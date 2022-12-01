Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $20.84. 23,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

