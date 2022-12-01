Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $20.84. 23,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $23.27.
