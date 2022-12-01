Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1,153.61 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

