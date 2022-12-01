Barrick Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 60,662 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the typical volume of 50,642 call options.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 31,183,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,572,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

