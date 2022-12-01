Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Stock Performance
Shares of Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $2,043.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,896.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,053.08. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,783.55 and a 12 month high of $2,482.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile
Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.
Read More
