Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Cap of $351.65 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $351.65 million and $21.99 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

