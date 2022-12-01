BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $62.63 on Thursday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.