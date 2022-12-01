Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $557.80

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 557.80 ($6.67) and traded as high as GBX 654.50 ($7.83). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 651 ($7.79), with a volume of 1,459,858 shares traded.

BEZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.47) to GBX 711 ($8.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 840 ($10.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.61) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 726.33 ($8.69).

The company has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,682.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 613.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 558.44.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

