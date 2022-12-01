Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.95. 180,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $82.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Belden by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Belden by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.